Four charged with stealing from housing-assistance program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Attorney Peter M McCoy Jr. says four individuals have been charged in three separate indictments with stealing thousands of dollars from the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) multi-billion dollar component Hardest Hit Fund’s state program, SC HELP. This program provides assistance to unemployed and underemployed individuals so they can stay in their homes.

According to authorities, the four individuals collected relief money for homes they did not live in.

“These defendants are charged with stealing from, and defrauding, a Federal government program that brings long term economic stability to help people stay in their homes, knowing that they did not qualify for the program,” said Christy Goldsmith Romero, Special Inspector General (SIG) for TARP. “We commend the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina for standing with SIGTARP to combat rescue fraud.”

Authorities say the following individuals have been indicted for bank fraud, pursuant and theft of government funds in excess of $1,000:

Joshua David Armato, of Blarisville, G.A. The property at issue is in Simpsonville, S.C.

Laura Beth Armato, of Blarisville, G.A. The property at issue is in Simpsonville, S.C.

Marvette Thompson Easterling, of Gaffney. The property at issue is in Gaffney, S.C.

Keylon Wright, 39, of Greenville. The property at issue is in Mauldin, S.C.

Authorities say Easterling and Wright also face indictments for making a false statement on a loan application.

Officials say each defendant faces a fine of up to $1 million and up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud.