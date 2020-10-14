Saturday’s game between LSU Tigers, Florida Gators postponed

Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and LSU at “The Swamp” has been postponed after the Gators have seen a surge in positive COVID-19 tests this week, according to multiple media reports Wednesday.

The game has tentatively been moved to Dec. 12, the league’s built-in bye week before its title game.

Florida shut down its football program on Tuesday after a number of tests came back positive.

A total of 19 people have tested positive over the past several days, a source confirmed to ESPN. On Wednesday, Florida coach Dan Mullen said that two assistants have tested positive but that both were asymptomatic.

“As we get more numbers, we’re getting a better idea of trying to trace the origins of it,” Mullen said. “We have not been able to do that.”

The Advocate in Baton Rouge was first to report that Saturday’s game in Gainesville would be postponed.

Mullen on Wednesday backtracked on a statement made Saturday in which he said he would like to see 100% capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, citing a recent decision by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lift COVID-19 restrictions that had limited the size of public gatherings.

It’s the second SEC game bumped this week. Missouri–Vanderbilt already was postponed.

