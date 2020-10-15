Judge Amy Coney Barrett endures final day of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday is the fourth and final day of confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. The committee will hear testimony from outside witnesses.

Senate judiciary republicans have set a committee vote to approve Barrett, and send her nomination to the floor on October 22, after rejecting calls from democrats for a delay.

Over the past two days, Barrett was grilled on issues including health care, voting rights and the environment. One of the questions Barrett would not answer included whether she would recuse herself in a possible legal battle over November’s presidential election.

If Barrett is confirmed, she will succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and give the high court a six-to-three conservative majority.