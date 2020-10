17/28

SMITH, BRANDON EDWARD

(USED BY PPP ONLY) PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROB DRUGS/SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA <=28G (1 OZ) OR <= 10G HASH 1ST DRUGS/POSSESS < ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE 1ST OFFENSE FINANTC / FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 1ST TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA-LEXINGTON CO.