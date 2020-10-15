Pres. Trump, former VP Joe Biden to host individual town halls rather than debate Thursday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will both have town hall meetings Thursday night at 8 p.m.

ABC News will host a town hall with the democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, moderated by George Stephanopoulos. The primetime event will take place in Philadelphia, where the former vice president will answer questions from voters.

President Trump’s town hall will be in Miami on NBC. This comes as the second presidential debate was cancelled after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.