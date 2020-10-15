Sen. Kamala Harris suspending campaign events amidst positive coronavirus tests from people involved with campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday. This comes after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Joe Biden had no exposure, but he and Harris did spend several hours campaigning together in Arizona on October 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel to North Carolina today, for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.