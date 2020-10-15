SLED investigating officer involved shooting in North Charleston

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer shooting that they say took place Thursday morning in North Charleston while officers were responding to reports of a disturbance.

Authorities say a suspect was shot during a confrontation with officers from the North Charleston Police Department when the suspect presented what looked like a firearm. Officials say the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials report no other injuries.

According to SLED, this is the 41st officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year, the second in North Charleston. The investigation is ongoing.