Study shows SC among nation’s fastest in unemployment recovery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When it comes to job recovery, South Carolina is among the nation’s best.

According to wallethub.com, South Carolina has the eighth fastest recovery for weekly unemployment claims in the country. The survey was based on three metrics, comparing last week’s unemployment claims to last year, the start of 2020, and the start of the pandemic.

For a look at the full study, check out wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730.