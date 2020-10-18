Jaycee Horn Named Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week

University of South Carolina junior cornerback Jaycee Horn has been selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced today.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pounder from Alpharetta, Ga., had two interceptions and deflected another which led to a pick, in the Gamecocks’ 30-22 win over No. 15/14 Auburn on Saturday. In addition to the two interceptions, Horn was credited with four pass break ups and three tackles, as the Gamecocks knocked off Auburn for the first time since 1933.

Horn is the fifth South Carolina player to earn Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since Israel Mukuamu in 2019. The others were quarterback Stephen Garcia (2010), linebacker Melvin Ingram (2011) and safety D.J. Swearinger (2012).

Horn and the Gamecocks (2-2) will travel to LSU (1-2) for a 7 pm tilt with the defending national champions on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.