American Airlines planning to bring 737 Max back into service as early as this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– American Airlines says it plans to return the Boeing 737 Max to service by the end of the year. That’s if the Federal Aviation Administration re-certifies the planes.

The planes have been grounded worldwide since March of 2019, after a pair of fatal crashes killed 346 people. The grounding has cost Boeing at least $18 billion.

The new flights will be available for booking as early as October 24, and customers will be made aware they will be flying on a Max.