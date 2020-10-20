Columbia City Council, Mayor Benjamin discuss increasing coronavirus testing

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin continues to tackle the topic of coronavirus in the city. Benjamin and City Council members met this afternoon during a virtual City Council meeting.

Mayor Benjamin discussed how city and health leaders could increase testing. For instance, adding test sites in highly populated and congested areas around the city.

During today’s meeting council members also addressed other issues including some budget items.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts