DHEC: 666 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 666 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 25 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 158,747 and 3,475 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 4,952 test results from Monday that yielded a percent positive rate of 13.4%.

For more information regarding the coronavirus, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.