SC joins 10 other states in Google lawsuit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The U.S. Department of Justice has filed the largest anti-trust case against a tech company in more than two decades.

The lawsuit, against Google, claims it uses a monopoly system in the online search markets, hindering competition. ABC News reports that 11 states, including South Carolina, have already joined as plaintiffs in the suit, according to a docket in D.C. District Court. Google responded, saying the legal action is deeply flawed, and people choose to use Google.