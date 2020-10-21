Senate scheduled to vote on stimulus package Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The pandemic has left millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet, and although no stimulus deal has been reached, lawmakers are working on it. Although there is bickering on the Senate floor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are making progress, and the White House is backing the idea of a larger package.

The Senate is scheduled to vote today, on a proposal worth about $500 billion. It is similar to a plan democratic leaders rejected earlier this year. This plan is also expected to fail.