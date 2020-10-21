Two charged in conspiracy to steal personal protective equipment from Federal Law Enforcement Training Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., two individuals have been charged in federal court for conspiring to steal personal protective equipment from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Charleston. Authorities say Frank Smail, Jr., 49, and Mike Pellegrini, 58, who both worked at the FLETC, have been charged in the conspiracy. Authorities say Smail also faces charges of PPE theft, obstruction of justice, and lying to federal agents.

Officials allege that, in April, Smail stole a large amount of boxes of PPE and he and Pellegrini developed a plan to do so, and Smail lied to investigators about the theft.

“It is tragic that, at a time when PPE is most needed and in short supply, someone would steal this vital equipment from those who train our front-line federal law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “This office will always stand up and protect our law enforcement partners. I appreciate the hard work of the FBI and our HPG Task Force, which worked tirelessly to investigate this case.”

According to officials, both individuals face up to five years for the conspiracy charge, and Smail faces up to 10 years for the PPE theft charge, up to 20 years for the obstruction charge, and up to five years for the charge of lying to Federal investigators.