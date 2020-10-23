Midlands Mugshots- October 22

Arrest warrant 2020A2820200358 issued by CPD, SC (16-13-160 - Larceny/ Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored) (11 COUNTS)
Arrest warrant 2020A2820200368 issued by CPD, SC (16-13-180 - RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS < $2000) (6 COUNTS)
TICKET warrant 7102P0965312 issued by CPD (44-53-370 - POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - 1ST OFFENSE)
TICKET warrant 7102P0965314 issued by CPD (16-17-725 - GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE)
TICKET warrant 7102P0965313 issued by CPD (44-53-391 - UNLAWFUL POSSESSION SELL ADVERTISE ETC OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)-KERSHAW CO.