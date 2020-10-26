Common visits Columbia to campaign for Jaime Harrison

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are just over a week away from 2020 election and candidates are making their final push for votes. Monday afternoon, democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison and rapper Common toured Columbia before a drive-in “Get Out the Vote” concert Monday night at Benedict College.

We caught up with Harrison and Common at Tolliver’s Mane Event Barbershop on North Main Street. Monday night’s concert will be at 6:30 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College.