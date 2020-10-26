Jones Honored as SEC Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer junior Sutton Jones was honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the first of the junior’s career, the conference office announced on Monday. The honor is the fourth straight week the Gamecocks have earned a weekly honor from the SEC.

“Sutton had another great game playing almost every minute in the back for us,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “She was a huge difference on the offensive end as well with her two goals. It is a well deserved honor this week being recognized by truly making an impact on both ends of the field.”

Jones netted a pair of goals for the No. 11 Gamecocks against rival Florida, helping Carolina earn its fifth-straight SEC win. The Fort Mill, S.C., native, scored the first and last goal of the Gamecocks 4-2 dominant win over Florida at Stone Stadium. The brace is the first multi-goal performance by a Carolina defender since Taylor Leach in 2014. Jones doubled her carer goal total with her two goals against Florida, helping the Gamecocks defeat the Gators for the fifth-straight time at Stone Stadium dating back to 2012. Both of Jones’ goals came off of corner kick set pieces, one served by Jyllissa Harris and the other coming from Samantha Chang .

Jones is the first Gamecock to be honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week this season. The last Gamecock to win the award was Anna Patten in 2019 when she scored the gamewinner against Auburn on the road. The Gamecocks have now won every SEC weekly honor given out by the conference office ( Samantha Chang / Ryan Gareis – Offensive, Catherine Barry – Freshman).

South Carolina (5-1-0, 5-1-0 SEC) will play Mississippi State on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., for its annual Senior Day. The match can be streamed on SEC Network + or on the ESPN app. The two squads did not meet in 2019 but the Bulldogs did take down the Gamecocks 2-1 in overtime in 2018 in Starkville.