15/17

WADSWORTH, COREY RYSHAD

TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEATH - 1ST OFFENSE DUS / DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE LITTERING / LITTERING, NOT MORE THAN 15 LBS. RESISTING ARREST WEAPONS / POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMUNITION BY PERSON CONVICTED OF VIOLENT FELONY WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL; STOLEN PISTOL-NEWBERRY CO.