More students returning to the classroom in Richland One, Sumter School District

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One will join several districts across the state allowing students to come back into the classroom. Starting Monday, students from pre-K-2nd grade will have the option to go back into the classroom two days a week. 3rd-12th grade students may start going back into the classroom November 4.

Richland One has also launched a new dashboard that tracks any potential cases of the virus in its schools.

Also starting Monday, Sumter school district will also allow more students to come back to class for its hybrid learning plan. In the phase two plan, students from 2nd, 3rd, 6th grades and high school with last names beginning with the letters “A” through “L” will have in-person classes Monday and Thursday while phase three has students from 4th, 5th, 7th grades and high school with last names beginning with “M” through “Z” going to classes Friday and Tuesday starting November 6. Phase four, which begins November 12 and 13, allows 8th graders and all high school students to start the hybrid schedule.