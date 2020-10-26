State agency still approving nearly all large events despite rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s business agency has approved more than 90% of the more than 800 events that planned to attract at least 250 people since the governor removed the coronavirus-related ban on the gatherings in early August.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports while the state Commerce Department reviews the events’ plans, it doesn’t follow up to make sure the events actually follow the guidelines for masks and social distancing.

That’s left to local law enforcement.

Meanwhile. South Carolina’s COVID-19 cases are creeping back toward a point not seen since Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the ban on large gatherings. The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was more than 950.