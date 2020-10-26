Study shows SC with 15th most powerful voters in presidential election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– WalletHub released their ranking of states with the most and least powerful voters this election season. In the top spot is Alaska with the most powerful presidential and Senate election voters.

As for other presidential rankings, Iowa is second, followed by Ohio and Georgia. South Carolina is ranked at the 15th spot, just under Wisconsin, leaving the final two spots with New York and California.

To access the full study, visit wallethub.com/edu/how-much-is-your-vote-worth/7932.