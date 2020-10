CVS looking to bring rapid-result COVID-19 testing to SC among other states

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– CVS will expand its COVID-19 testing services. The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly one thousand locations by the end of the year. Nearly one hundred of these rapid-result test sites will be operational this week at participating locations, in 22 states, including South Carolina.

The tests are available at no cost to patients who meet CDC criteria.