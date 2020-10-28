The countdown to the election keeps candidates on the campaign trail

There is only one week left before voters hit the polls to vote in the 2020 presidential election

(CNN) — Just less than a week. That’s all the time that’s left in the presidential campaign.

The clock is ticking for the candidates and they ‘re using each moment left to hit the campaign trail to reach voters who may still be undecided.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden hope to gain the magic number of electoral college votes it takes to win the White House.

Nadia Romero is in Washington with the very latest.