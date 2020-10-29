Federal government planning to pay for coronavirus vaccine for all Americans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The government is planning to pay for any future coronavirus vaccine for all Americans. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it will pay for any vaccine authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

While the federal government is paying for the vaccine, insurers including Medicare, Medicaid and private plans must cover the cost of administering it. The agency says if the 62 million people in the Medicare program got vaccinated, it would cost around $2.6 billion.