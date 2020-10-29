North Augusta cancels football game with River Bluff

LEXINGTON, S.C. — North Augusta High School canceled its Friday night football game with River Bluff High School on Thursday, according to the school.

River Bluff will still hold all planned Welcome Home activities and conclude the evening with a special performance, their show Heroes, by the Gator Band.

RBHS encourages patrons to attend and celebrate the students being honored Friday night.

No tickets are required. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Individuals who purchased general admission tickets to the October 30 game with North Augusta High can get a refund. Just bring your purchased ticket(s) or student wrist band to the RBHS Athletic Ticket Office on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.