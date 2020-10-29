SC DEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an initial increase in unemployment claims for the week of October 18-24.

During this period, SC DEW reports 3,837 initial claims for unemployment insurance. This is an increase of 218 claims from the previous week and the first increase in claims since the week of September 20-26. The department says they have received 767,150 initial claims since March 15.

According to SC DEW, Richland County saw the most unemployment claims in the state, with 402 claims from October 18-24.

SC DEW reports paying out $43,648,191.18 in assistance and benefits during this latest period, and $4,482,916,297.10 since March 15.

For more information, visit SC DEW’s employment and workforce data dashboard.