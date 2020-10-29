Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announces second arrest in fatal shooting from October 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a second individual in connection with a fatal shooting that took place over a year ago. Investigators say 18-year-old Sheron Robinson turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to officials, the charges date back to the shooting death of Derrick Slater that occurred on or between October 20-22, 2019 on Scales Road in Rembert.

Investigators say this is the second arrest related to the shooting after authorities apprehended a juvenile back on October 31, 2019. Investigators say the juvenile has been charged with murder.