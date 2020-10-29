Vigilent Labs establishing operations in Charleston County, creating over 400 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, advanced health and medical technology company, Vigilent Labs, is establishing operations in Charleston County. The company is investing more than $104.6 million in the project which will create more than 400 new jobs.

Vigilent Labs will run their company headquarters as well as manufacturing operations out of the Charleston Navy Yard at 1105 Truxton Avenue, Building 74. The company will focus on producing rapid-result COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits which produce results within 7-10 minutes.

“We are so honored by this substantial support from Governor McMaster, Secretary Hitt, the Coordinating Council and Charleston County to center our Vigilent Labs at the historic Charleston Navy Yard in South Carolina. This new facility will specialize in state-of-the-art health and bio-threat testing, screening technologies and products that will help address the expanding need for reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing to confront this pandemic. The Governor, Secretary of Commerce, Charleston County and their teams truly went above and beyond the call of duty to welcome us, attract us and support us, and we are so proud to claim South Carolina as home,” said Vigilent Labs President John Falk.

Vigilent Labs will be working with readySC during the recruiting and training process of employees. Officials say the company will begin manufacturing activities starting in December.