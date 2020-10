Midlands Mugshots- October 29th

10/29

HOOVER, MICHAEL TODD

WEAPONS / POSSN OF FIREARM OR AMMO BY PERSON CONV OF FELONY FORGERY / FORGERY, NO DOLLAR AMOUNT INVOLVED FINANTC / FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT DRUGS/MANUF, POSS. SCH. IV DRUGS, EXPT FLUZM WITD 1ST OFF DRUGS/TRAFFIC METH. OR COCAINE BASE >=10G <28G 1ST OFFENSE TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA WEAPONS / POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SEN DRUGS/POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. SCHED. I TO V - 1ST DRUGS/TRAFF METH/ICE/CRANK/CRACK COCAINE >=28G BUT <100G-1ST RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE LESS THAN $2,000 DRUGS/MANUF, POSS. OTHER SUB. IN SCH. I, II, III OR FLZM 1ST DRUGS/MANUF, POSS OF SCHED V DRUGS WITD 1ST OFFENSE WEAPONS / POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SEN WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY,-LEXINGTON CO.