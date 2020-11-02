Carolina and Ole Miss to Kick at 7:30 pm ET

The South Carolina – Ole Miss football game, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, will kick at 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT) from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

South Carolina has won each of the last three contests between the two schools to even the all-time series at eight wins each. Each of the last five games, dating back to 2003, and 13 of the 16 meetings overall, have been decided by seven points or less. The teams have split six games in Oxford evenly, with the Gamecocks coming out on top in each of their last two trips to Vaught Hemingway Stadium (31-24 in 2008 and 48-44 in 2018). The teams are not scheduled to meet again until 2025 in Columbia.

The Gamecocks (2-3) host No. 7/7 Texas A&M (4-1) Saturday, Nov. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, while Ole Miss (2-4) has the week off.

Here is the complete SEC television schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14:

Georgia at Missouri 12:00 ET ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Texas A&M at Tennessee 3:30 ET ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Alabama at LSU 6:00 ET CBS

Arkansas at Florida 7:00 ET ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK