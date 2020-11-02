Hinz Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer sophomore Heather Hinz was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the first of the sophomore’s career, the conference office announced on Monday. The honor is the fifth straight week the Gamecocks have earned a weekly honor from the SEC.

“Heather has been playing very well and happy for her to be honored this week,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “She has been growing as a player every game as she gains more experience through this conference season. The players in front of her have done a great job to limit out opponent’s scoring chances, but she has come up with some great saves when called upon. The penalty save was a great example of that this past weekend.”

The sophomore from Laytonsville, Md., recorded a four-save shutout in the 2-0 win over Mississippi State, the second shutout of her career. She made clutch saves for the Gamecocks in the 71st minute, stopping a penalty kick and then made a second save in the sequence when a shot came off the rebound to keep the Gamecocks on top 1-0. The penalty kick save came off the foot of Mississippi State’s Niah Johnson, who had previously been a perfect 5-for-5 in her career, a Mississippi State record.

Hinz is the second Gamecock to earn the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season, following up Sutton Jones’ honor last week. Hinz is now tied for the SEC lead with two clean sheets this season and is second in the SEC with a goals agaisnt average of 0.78. Hinz is the first Gamecock goalkeeper to earn an SEC weekly honor since Mikayla Krzeczowski in 2018.

South Carolina (6-1-0, 6-1-0 SEC) controls its own destiny heading into the final match of the season on Nov. 6 when the Gamecocks head to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (3-3-1, 3-3-1 SEC). The match is set for 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network +.