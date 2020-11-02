Richland Co. Coroner identifies man who died in collision on I-26 eastbound Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of a man who died in a motor vehicle collision Sunday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jonathan Cato of Hardscrabble Road was traveling on I-26 eastbound and mile marker 98 in Richland County when he ran off the road, overcorrected and struck the guard rail causing his vehicle to flip. Officials say Cato was unrestrained and an autopsy revealed that he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The incident is under investigation by the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.