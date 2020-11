SCHP: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on U.S. 321 Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Lexington County Sunday. Authorities say it happened on U.S. Highway 321 South near Busbee Road after 6 p.m. According to troopers, the pedestrian was crossing the road when they were hit.

Highway Patrol says no charges are expected to be filed. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and troopers are investigating.