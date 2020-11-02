Sumter Co. Coroner: Sumter High School student dies in motor vehicle accident Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, 18-year-old Caleb Browder, a senior at Sumter High School, was pronounced dead on the scene of a motor vehicle accident that took place Sunday evening. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 378 at Highway 527 in the Concord Community of Sumter County around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Browder was wearing a seat belt during the accident. Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.