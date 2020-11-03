Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim fatally struck on Edmund Highway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 47-year-old Lisa Claudine Fry, of Cayce, has been identified as the victim who died after being struck by a motor vehicle at the 5800 block of Edmund Highway near Pelion. Authorities say the incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Monday, and Fry was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officials say Fisher had exited her vehicle after it became disabled, and she was struck by an approaching vehicle while in the roadway. Authorities say both the other passenger in Fisher’s vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured.

Officials say the incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.