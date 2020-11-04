Cayce DPS looking to identify car, driver involved in hit and run Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying the car and driver involved in a hit and run collision Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. in the east bound lanes near of 1925 Airport Boulevard. Officers say they were notified of the incident at around 8 p.m. when passing drivers saw the injured pedestrian on the side of the road.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved may have been a 2013-2018 model year metallic blue Ford Fusion. Investigators say the vehicle may have damage to the right front headlamp assembly as well as damage to the bumper and hood.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lt. Jason Merrill at the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Investigators say they are particularly interested in anyone who was in the area of Airport Boulevard and I-26 who may have dash camera footage of the incident.