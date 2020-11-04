ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed on Election Day after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 South.

Troopers say it happened at mile marker 99 around 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2021 freightliner tractor-trailer went off the left side of the road into the median, where it overturned.

Authorities say the driver died on scene and was wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.