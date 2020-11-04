Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns on Election Day at I-95 in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed on Election Day after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 South.
Troopers say it happened at mile marker 99 around 7 p.m.
According to investigators, the driver of a 2021 freightliner tractor-trailer went off the left side of the road into the median, where it overturned.
Authorities say the driver died on scene and was wearing a seat belt.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.