Experts say mask wearing could save 130,000 lives by March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Experts say 130,000 lives could be saved by March just by wearing a mask. The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, says right now, only about half of Americans are currently wearing masks, but if more people make the decision to wear them, then all those lives could be saved.

His findings come from an influential coronavirus model predicting COVID-19 deaths could surpass one million in the U.S. by the end of February next year.