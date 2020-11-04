Mace becomes SC’s first Republican woman elected to Congress

LADSON, S.C. (AP) – Nancy Mace has become the first Republican woman ever elected to Congress in South Carolina.

Her win in the 1st District over Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham added to a red wave that swept over the already conservative state on Tuesday.

The win also makes Mace only the second woman of any party elected to serve a full U.S. House term in South Carolina.

She has served three years in the state House and secured her congressional nomination in winning a four-candidate Republican primary this summer.

The district runs from Charleston to Beaufort.