SCDOR: Lexington business owner arrested for operating without a retail license

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 28-year-old Michael Tucker was arrested for operating a business without a retail license. Authorities say Tucker is the owner of the cell phone store, Uptown Wireless, in Lexington County.

Officials say SCDOR revoked Tucker’s retail license in November 2018 and told him how he could correct it, but he continued to operate his business, receiving multiple violations. Authorities say SCDOR agents made a purchase at Tucker’s business on October 14, 2020 and arrested him on Wednesday morning.

If convicted, authorities say Tucker faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine. Officials say Tucker is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.