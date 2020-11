Leader of Oxford vaccine trials “optimistic” that a vaccine could be revealed soon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The chief leading the Oxford vaccine trials is “optimistic” it could be ready “before Christmas.” Andrew Pollard told U.K. lawmakers at a government committee hearing there is “a small chance” it will be revealed to “work before the end of the year.” Pollard said the data had to be reviewed by regulators before the vaccine is available to the public, but he did not know the timeline.