RCSD seeking the public’s help in identifying two armed robbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying a pair of armed robbers they believe are connected with multiple robberies.

On November 1 at about 1:20 a.m. deputies say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Percival Road to reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies say a man told them he was pumping gas at the El Cheapo gas station when two men approached him, one holding a knife, and demanded he give them his keys. Authorities say the suspects snatched the man’s keys and said he would have to pay them to get his keys back. Deputies say the man called 911 instead and the suspects fled the scene.

On Wednesday, deputies say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Percival Road around 11 p.m. to reports of another armed robbery. Authorities say, during this incident, a man was walking down the street when he heard someone running towards him. Officials say the man turned around to find two men running at him with a gun, demanding the bag he was carrying. Investigators say the man ran away, but the suspects caught up with him, held him at gunpoint and once again demanded his bag. Officials say the suspects took the man’s bag and then ran away.

Investigators say a K9 search for the suspects was unsuccessful and video and images of the incident were not immediately available.

Deputies believe the two armed robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.