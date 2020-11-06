CPD looking for missing man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for an adult man who left a local hospital at approximately 4 a.m. Friday morning. Officials say 42-year-old Douglas Vaughn was reported missing by his family. Police say due to his medical condition, his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Police say he was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black shorts and walking down Harden Street extension towards Farrow Road. Authorities describe Vaughn as a black man who stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, is balding in areas and has a noticeably short left arm and hand. According to authorities, Vaughn’s family says he is extremely friendly and is likely to engage in a conversation with people.

If you know where he is, call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip online at crimesc.com.