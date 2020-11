Richland County Councilwoman holds mask giveaway Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton held a mask giveaway Friday afternoon as part of the new mask mandate set by the City of Columbia to end the spread of COVID-19. The city says they plan to schedule more free masks giveaways in the future.

The Columbia City Council voted Thursday that masks must be worn in all public places or where social distancing is not possible.