Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died after incident at rifle range

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson officials say they have identified the soldier who died after an incident at a rifle range.

Fort Jackson officials say Pvt. James Noel Zamora, an 18 year-old active duty

basic combat training soldier from California, died Nov. 5 after an incident

that occurred around noon at a rifle range. He was assigned to Company D,

3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

Officials say they conducted a 36-hour training stand down to attend to the needs of the soldiers and to evaluate all procedures. Trainees across

Fort Jackson also had the opportunity yesterday to call home and assure

families of their safety.

“Our hearts are heavy for Pvt. Zamora’s family, the soldiers in his unit,

and all the family members affected by the loss of James,” said Fort Jackson

Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “At this difficult time, we have

chaplains, grief counselors, and other medical professionals providing

comfort and assistance to those involved.”

Fort officials say an investigation into the cause of the death continues but it was not related to COVID-19.