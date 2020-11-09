Carolina and Mizzou Set for a 7:30 Kick

It’s the annual battle for the Mayor’s Cup when the Missouri Tigers visit Williams-Brice Stadium for a Saturday, Nov. 21, date with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

The all-time series between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals that call Columbia home is knotted at five wins each, but the Gamecocks have won three of the four contests played in South Carolina. Missouri was a 34-14 winner last season at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, snapping Carolina’s three-game winning streak in the series.

The Gamecocks (2-4) are on the road this week, playing at Ole Miss (2-4), while Mizzou (2-3) has a home date with Georgia (4-2).

Here is the complete list of SEC games for Saturday, November 21:

Florida at Vanderbilt Noon ESPN or SEC Network

LSU at Arkansas Noon ESPN or SEC Network

Ole Miss at Texas A&M 3:30 pm CBS

Kentucky at Alabama 4 pm SEC Network

Tennessee at Auburn 7 pm ESPN

Mississippi State at Georgia 7:30 pm SEC Network

Missouri at South Carolina 7:30 pm SEC Network Alternate