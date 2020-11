Child being called hometown hero for saving brother’s life

A family is singing the praises of their son after one child jumped into action when his younger brother falls in family pool

(CNN) — A 4-year-old in California has been named a hometown hero for his quick actions.

Mason and his family just moved into a new home that has a pool, but the excitement quickly turned dark when his younger brother accidentally fell in.

Michelle Gile met up with mason and his family to tell us more.