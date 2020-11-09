Congaree National Park opening visitor center auditorium Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, Congaree National Park announced the opening of the auditorium in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center for guests to visit. The change will go into effect on Friday, November 13. This adds to the variety of park features currently open including the America’s National Parks Bookstore, hiking trails, canoe trails as well as several campgrounds.

Following public health guidelines, the exhibit area in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center as well as half the campsites in the Longleaf Campground remain closed at this time.

A statement from the National Park service released Monday said, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Congaree National Park, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.”

The National Park Service encourages people to follow CDC recommendations, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, when enjoying the park. For the latest information on Congaree National Park operations, visit the park’s website.