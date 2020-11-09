State Christmas tree arrives at the State House Monday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Things are getting festive at the State House as the official state Christmas tree arrived Monday morning. The 30-foot concolor fir, from Maryland, will be decorated with 13,000 Christmas lights.

South Carolina’s First Lady, Peggy McMaster, was on hand for the arrival and says it sets up the start to the holiday season. Organizers say the tree will be decorated, then officially lit at the annual Governor’s Carolighting, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 22.